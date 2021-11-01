AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships: Sanjeet, Nishant storm into quarter-finals 

Indian boxing stars Sanjeet (92kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) registered come-from-behind wins to enter the quarter-finals of the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Both Sanjeet and Nishant Dev will join Akash Kumar (54kg) and Narender (+92kg) in the quarter-finals.

Sanjeet, the current Asian boxing champion, and Nishant showcased a splendid showing in their matches to ensure an all-win record for India on the seventh day of the tournament. Over 650 top boxing stars have participated from more than 100 countries from across the world.

Sanjeet lost the opening round but recovered well in time against Georgian Giorgi Tchigladze to not only to win the next round but also the 92kg pre-quarterfinal contest 4-1 comfortably in the end.

Similarly, playing in the 71kg pre-quarterfinals bout, debutant Nishant struggled in the early part of the game. However, the reigning national boxing champion from Karnataka, turned the tables quite handsomely in the latter stages of the match with sharp and precise body blows against Mexican Alvarez Verde to tilt the result 3-2 in his favor.

Indian boxing stars one win away from medals

With just one win away from confirming medals for the country, the Indian boxers will be hoping for a good showing in the quarter-finals.

Sanjeet will take on Italian boxer Aziz Mouhiidine while Nishant will square off against Russia’s Vadim Musaev on Tuesday.

Five Indian boxers will be in action in their pre-quarterfinal matches on Monday. Deepak will have to stave off a strong challenge from Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in a 51kg category match.

Rohit Mor (57kg) will be up against Kazakh boxer Serik Temirzhanov, while Sumit (75kg) and Akash Sangwan (67kg) will square off against Cuban opponents Yoenlis Hernandez and Kevin Brown in their respective pre-quarterfinals.

