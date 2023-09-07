Akash Kumar enters the finals of 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

At the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament that took place in Sarajevo, Bosnia, the stage was set for some drastic boxing action.

2021 World Championships bronze medalist Akash Kumar once again portrayed his prowess in the 57kg category when he encountered Palestine's Wasim Abusal. The stakes were high as Akash aspired to secure yet another amazing victory.

Right from the beginning, Akash Kumar depicted a fierce approach, making it clear that he meant business. His computed moves and quick reflexes put him in command from the very first round of the bout.

Wasim Abusal, realising the urgency, endeavoured counter-attacks in the following round, but Akash's persistent and exact punches left no room for conquest.

Akash conquered the ring, refusing his rival any chance of climbing a comeback. The result was a vibrant win for Akash, with the judges rewarding him with a unanimous 5-0 victory.

Akash Kumar's extraordinary showing could followed by a couple of more breakout performances

With this impressive win, Akash Kumar progressed to the finals, set to take place on Saturday. The excitement didn't cease with Akash's victory, however. On the horizon, there are more outbreaks to look forward to.

Manish Kaushik, contending in the 63.5kg category, and Manju Rani, competing in the 50kg category, are prepped for their semifinal matches planned for the following day.

As the contest unfolds, the Indian squad will get a chance to portray their joint strength and perseverance. The elite men's team comprises of Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), and Satish Kumar (92+kg).

On the elite women's show, India is featured by Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg).

As the tournament unfurls, fans eagerly await more thrilling performances from these athletes, expecting more junctures of accomplishment on the horizon.