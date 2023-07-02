Asian Games Boxing Squad: Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal miss out

India have announced their boxing squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The squad consists of 13 members- seven men and six women.

The Asian Games, which will act as the first stage of the qualification process for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, will take in Hangzhou, China in September.

The selection process for the Asian Games concluded on July 1st. The Men's team consists of World Championships Bronze medalists Nishant Dev (71 kg) and Deepak Bhoria (51 kg). They will join the former Asian Champion Sanjeet (92 kg) and Narender Berwal (+92 kg) on the list.

Notably, Shiva Thapa has been included in the team as well. The experienced boxer, who recently saw a form dip, will take part in the super lightweight category (63.5 kg).

The 2021 World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach will take part in the 57kg category. He had a step up from 54kg recently.

Nikhat Zareen (51 kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) will lead the women's team. The duo had already made it to the Asian Games team after topping the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023.

The last edition World Boxing Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda will take part in the 57kg category, while Jaismine Lamboria, the Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist will participate in 60 kg.

Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas misses out

Amit Panghal, the 2018 Asian Games champion will not defend his title in the upcoming edition as the 2019 World Championship Silver Medalist missed out on a berth. According to reports, his exclusion is due to his weight category, in accordance with the Boxing Federation of India's new selection policy.

Nitu Ghanghas is another boxer to miss out on the berth. The experienced boxer recently stepped up from 48 kg to 54 kg and was pipped by Preeti Pawar of the same category.

India Asian Games Squad:

Men: (Seven boxers)

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg).

Women: (Six boxers)

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg).

Poll : 0 votes