Asian Youth Boxing Championships: World Youth medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham storms into final

Three Indian youth boxers, led by 2021 World Youth bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) stormed into the finals at the ongoing ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

In the 51 kg semi-final, Bishwamitra Chongtham continued his rich form and made lightwork of Tajikistan's Abdurakhmonzoda Akarali in the semi-final.

The sharp, diminutive Indian boxer displayed his speed and skill throughout the bout and played on the counter to secure an easy 5-0 win.

The Indian boxing sensation will now face Kuziboev Ahmadjon of Uzbekistan in the final.

Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) was up against Brunie’s Sayed Fadel in the light flyweight boxing semi-final,

The Indian boxer had a tough start in the first round but after gauging his opponent’s strategy. He came back strong in the remaining rounds and played from a distance to convincingly win the bout 5-0.

He will square off against Kazakhstan’s Sanzar Tashenbay in the final.

Our 3 youth men boxers advanced into the Finals on Day 8 and now our Total 15 youth boxers, 10 women & 5 men are in the Finals of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai



— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 28, 2021

In one of the closest semi-final boxing bouts of the day, Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) was up against Murasebekov Bekbol of Kyrgyztan. The bout witnessed a lot of mighty blows from both sides and a lot of clinching in what was a high intensity attacking affair.

Throwing caution to the wind, India’s Jaydeep decided to go for an all-out attack in the last round and landed more clear punches to nail a 3-2 split victory.

He will face a tough challenge from Abdullaev Alokhon of Uzbekistan in the final.

On the other hand, Deepak, boxing in the 75kg category, suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Bakbergen Aliaskarov in the semi-final. In the 70kg women’s boxing semi-final, Lashu Yadav lost 0-5 to Gaukhar Shaibekova of Kazakhstan.

Five boxing gold medals up for grabs

With Vishvanath, Bishwamitra and Jaydeep entering the final, India will now have five men fighting for gold in the youth men’s section. Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Vishal (80kg) have already secured their place in the final. Meanwhile, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) settled for the bronze medals after ending their campaign in the semi-finals.

In the youth women’s section, 10 Indian girls will be boxing in the final - Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg) and Tanishbir (81kg).

Meanwhile, Lashu Yadav, boxing in the 70kg category, bagged the bronze medal.

All the final matches in the junior category will take place on Sunday and the youth finals will be played on Monday.

