Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship:  India assured massive 21-medal haul as COVID-19 hampers continental meet 

India is guaranteed a whopping 21-medal haul at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships for men and women in Dubai after the draws were unveiled. India would be contesting in a depleted pool across many of the categories as COVID-19 related travel restrictions hampered participation in the continental meet.

India has sent 73-boxers contingents – two squads for men (junior and youth) and as many for women (junior and youth) -- in the competition. Among the 21 in the medal rounds, nine Indian boxers have made the final directly.

The boxing squad had left in batches due to some technical issues apropos COVID-19 test reports. The first batch of 23 left on Thursday night, while the second of 25 boarded the Air India flight this morning. Another 25 will be leaving this evening.

“First batch of 23 boxers have left for Dubai to participate in the Asian Junior & Youth Championship. With last minute Visa changes & specific Rapid PCR tests which are considered valid only if done 6hrs prior to flying being mandatory, this trip wasn’t easy,” Boxing Federation of India tweeted.

Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Mohammed Usman (50kg), Nikhil (54kg) Anshul (57kg), Preet Malik (63kg), Ankush (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg), and Rishab Singh (81kg) are scheduled to compete in their opening bouts in the evening.

A win would assure them a podium finish. In 2019, the junior team bagged 21 medals, while the youth squad settled for 12.

Women Boxing team biggest beneficiaries of the draws

However, it was the women's boxing contingent that has benefitted the most from the small draws in the youth event. Five boxers have made it to the finals to guarantee at least a silver, while four are in the semifinals, assuring a bronze medal.

Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Neha (54kg), Khishi (75kg) and Deepika (81kg) are the direct finalists. Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg) have found a place in the semifinals of the boxing meet.

In the men's youth event, Vishal (80kg) and Amin Singh (+92kg) are confirmed for bronze after being drawn into the last four.

In the junior’s event, Kirti (+81kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg) and Aanchal Saini (57kg) will fight for bronze due to the small draws.

The direct semifinalists are Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Devika Satyajit (50kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarsoo (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Supriya Rawat (66kg), Rudrika (70kg) and Sanjana (81kg).

The boxing event will be held from August 20 to 30. Live streaming will be available on AIBA's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Diptanil Roy