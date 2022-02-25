BFI announces Indian squad ahead of ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

On Friday, the Boxing Federation of India has named a 50-member team ahead of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth Junior Men’s and Women Boxing Championships.

The tournament is slated to take place in Amman, Jordan between February 27 and March 16.

The Indian youth and junior boxers underwent rigid training sessions during the 21-day national camps which were conducted at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and Bhopal as part of their preparations.

Indian pugilists (both youth and junior divisions) will battle it out for the title at the continental showpiece tournament. A total of 25 boxers from each category will participate in the event along with the coaches and the support staff.

The last edition’s silver medallists Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj, Nivedita Karki and Tamanna, among others, will be in action in the youth squad, which comprises of 13 men and 12 women.

Meanwhile, Nikita Chand will be spearheading the junior team. A total of 13 boys and 12 girls will compete in the juniors category.

Team India swept up as many as 39 medals (including 14 gold medals) in the 2021 edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai.

ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships teams

Here's the 50-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Men’s and Women Boxing Championships:

Junior boys: Krrish Pal (46kg); Ravi Saini (48kg), Lovepreet Singh (50kg), John Lapung (52kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan Kulnar (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Harish Saini (63kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Ganpat Mhaske (80+kg)

Junior girls: Mahi Siwach (46kg), Palak Zambre (48kg), Vini (50kg), Yashika (52kg), Supriya Thokcham (54kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Tamanna (66kg), Krisha Verma (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (80kg), Nirjhala Bana (80+kg)

Youth men: Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg), Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg), Ashish Hooda (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg)

Youth women: Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg)

