BFI to select elite women’s squad for World Championship and Asian Games in March

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will conduct national selection trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women’s World Championships next month.

According to Hemanta Kalita, secretary general of the BFI, selection trials will be held from March 7-9 in all 12 weight categories. The IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held from May 6-21 in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Since there are different weight categories for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, BFI will conduct separate trials to select the national team,” Kalita added.

According to Kalita, in order to allow its elite boxers more opportunities during national trials, the BFI will follow a new policy of having national trials on two separate dates in March.

For the Asian Games, the BFI will conduct national trials from March 11-14. Separate trials, said Kalita, will allow boxers to make minor adjustments.

While the Asian Games will be held in September in China, the Commonwealth Games will be held in England in July.

BFI general secretary on the selection process

Kalita explained:

"The women’s 51kg and 69kg are not in the World Championships but are included for the Asian Games. Hence, we will have trials in 51kg and 69kg from March 11. There are three categories which are the same in the World Championships and Asian Games. Different selection trials dates will allow boxers to change weight categories and present their challenge for the Asian Games as well.”

However, men’s national team selection for the Asian Games will be held in May for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. National trials for both men and women will be conducted in June.

“We are having Asian Games trials in May because we have to submit entries by name. Whereas, June is the deadline to submit entry by name for the Commonwealth Games,” Kalita said.

Probables attending the national camp, including boxers who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and skipped the National Championships, will be eligible for the selection trials.

Weight categories: Women

IBA World Championship: 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, +81kg

Asian Games: 51 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg. (Total 5);

(Men): Asian Games: 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 91 kg, +91 kg (Total 8).

Edited by Diptanil Roy