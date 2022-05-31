Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Exciting bouts on the cards to win a berth for the national women's boxing squad

India’s Olympic bronze medalist and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will compete in the 48kg category at the next month’s national selection trials for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The news has been confirmed by a senior boxing coach.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will conduct three-day national selection trials for the Commonwealth Games from June 9-11 here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

The BFI was allotted four berths for the Commonwealth Games. The national Commonwealth Games boxing trials in women’s group will be conducted in the 48kg, 50kg, 60kg and 70kg weight categories as BFI believes the above four weight groups have the potential to win medals in Birmingham.

“Mary Kom is fit. She is one of the strongest contenders for a berth in the national squad to the Commonwealth Games starting July 28,” the senior boxing coach added.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be Mary Kom’s last international competition as per the International Boxing Association (IBA) athletes policy over age restrictions (prevents participation of players above the age of 40). Mary Kom will turn 40 this November.

She is likely to face a strong challenge from Haryana’s promising boxer Nitu Ghanghas, a two-time world youth gold medalist. Nitu, 21, made her World Boxing Championship debut earlier this month in Turkey.

Who can be the other Indian women boxers at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games?

Newly crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will compete in 50kg.

“At the World Championships in Turkey, Nikhat won gold in 52kg and will have to cut down her weight for the Commonwealth Games selection trials,” national coach associated with the camp said.

Simranjit Kaur, the 2018 world bronze medalist, usually competes at 64kg, but at the Commonwealth Games trials she will compete at 60kg.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 70kg weight. The Assam boxer is favourite to win a berth for the Commonwealth Games.

“All the elite women boxers are attending the national camp here at the IG Stadium. The camp will continue until Commonwealth Games,” national coach said.

