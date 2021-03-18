Bosphorus Boxing Tournament: Gaurav Solanki advances to quarterfinals, Pooja Rani bows out

Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather clinched resounding victories in their first-round bouts to advance to the quarter-finals of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament on Tuesday.

Sharp as ever with his attacks, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Gaurav (57kg) outpunched his opponent Arapov Aidos 5-0 to seal a place in the last eight.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Lather also began her campaign with an easy 5-0 win over Argentina's Rosorio Milogros in the women's 57kg. The World Championships bronze medalist will square off against local favorite Tugcenaz Surmeneli in the quarter-finals.

Early exits for five Indians at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

Two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa will play in the men's 63kg on the second day of the event.

The day, however, ended on a disappointing note for India as five other Indian boxers suffered opening-round defeats. Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Naman Tanwar crashed out of the tournament after losing to Baki Yalcin Muhammed 4-1 in men's 91kg.

While PL Prasad was beaten by Kazakh Abdikadyr Damir 5-0 in the 52kg category, Prayag Chavhan went down to Azerbaijan’s Sahsuvarli Karman in the men's 75kg.

Among the women, Lalitha Prasad (52kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) suffered early exits. Lalita was outpunched 0-5 by Abdikadyr Damir, while Pooja endured a defeat at the hands of Russian Shamonova Anastasia.

Six more Indian boxers will be seen in action on the second day of the event. World Championship bronze medalist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Kishan Sharma (91kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), and Duryodhan Negi (69kg) will feature in the men's categories, while Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Parveen (60kg) will headline the women's division.

A 13-member strong Indian squad was sent to the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament held in Istanbul between March 15-21.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, World No.1 in men's 52kg Amit Panghal, and Boxam International silver medalist Vikas Krishan have given the Bosphorus Boxing ournament a miss.

Pooja Rani is the only Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.