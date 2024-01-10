Boxer Jaipal Singh provisionally suspended for a failed dope test

National champion Jaipal Singh has been provisionally suspended after returning a failed dope test for a banned drug. As per reports, he tested for anabolic androgenic steroids and other illegal substances during the national championships held in Shillong last month.

According to a report by Sportstar, the Punjab boxer was suspended with immediate effect on December 27 and was axed from the national camp.

Kartik, another boxer from Punjab, returned positive for a banned substance last year, which barred him from the Strandja Memorial event.

Jaipal Singh stunned Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar Ahlawat in a +92kg final bout in the nationals held at the SAI Indoor Hall in Shillong.

The loss in the final meant Sagar had to miss the action for a month before he could return to the national camp as per the protocol. The Chandigarh-born boxer will now shift his focus for the Olympic qualifier preparations with the event commencing on February 29 in Busto Arzizo, Italy.

Sagar Ahlawat was also issued a show cause notice from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) last year for leaving the national camp in NIS Patiala without any permission. Along with Ahlawat, Amit Panghal (51kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) were also issued a notice.

How many boxing Olympic Qualifiers are left for Paris ticket?

There will be 248 boxers competing at the Paris Olympics 2024 with 124 men and as many women. 139 of these athletes have qualified through continental events while hosts France is guaranteed six quota places.

Furthermore, 50 pugilists (22 women and 28 men) will qualify through the first World Qualification Tournament to take place from February 29 to March 12 in Busto Arzizo, Italy.

The second World Qualification Tournament will be staged in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23 to June 3. The total number of available quota places will be determined following the confirmation of host country quota places.

The boxing competition at the Olympics will take place between July 27 to August 10 at the Roland-Garros Stadium and the North Paris Arena.