Boxer Nitu Ghanghas gearing up for World Championships 

Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas has grabbed all the attention ever since attaining a gold medal finish in the 48kg category at the prestigious 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia last week.

Nitu pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win over Italy's Erika Prisciandaro, a former youth world championship bronze-medallist. She produced a tenacious counter-attacking performance, utilizing her longer reach and taller frame to her advantage in this victory.

The 21-year-old Haryana pugilist is gearing up and has all his eyes on finishing right up the podium at the Boxing World Championships, scheduled to take place in May. The IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships are slated to take place from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul, Turkey

Nitu, while talking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), said:

"I heard that the Strandja is one of the oldest boxing tournaments and I feel very proud to win the gold for my country. Now, I want to take step by step this year. We have the World Championships and I want to put my full focus on it and win the gold there. I want to sit with (coach) Bhaskar Bhatt sir and other coaches to work on my strengths and weaknesses. I want to prepare and give my best performance there."

Nitu eyeing Commonwealth Games (CWG) spot

Nitu is eager to compete at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG). CWG is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8. However, the 21-year-old is aware of the rigid competition that lies ahead of the mega-event, with several big names including the likes of six-time world champion MC Mary Kom.

Speaking about the competition she will face while representing India, Nitu said:

"My next target after Worlds is to participate in the CWG. It could be possible I go against Mary [Kom] didi in the selection trials. I will be happy to get the opportunity to have a bout with her and I want to play my own game and be at my best."

