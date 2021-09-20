Boxer Shiva Thapa storms into semi-finals at National Boxing Championship

Indian boxer and five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa stormed into the semi-finals of the 5th men’s National Boxing Championships. He beat Railway Sports Promotion Board’s (RSPB) Ankit Narwal 4-1 in a thrilling quarter-final at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary.

The Assam boxer, Thapa, showed great footwork and used all his experience to put pressure on the opponent with precise punches. Though Thapa faced a stiff challenge, he did not let the momentum slip and completed a 4-1 win in the 63.5kg quarter-final.

RSPB boxers Sachin and Varinder Singh (60kg) emerged victors in their respective quarter-finals.

Sachin put up a dominating show to outperform Goa boxer Roshan Zamir by a unanimous margin in the 54kg quarter-final match. While the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Varinder defeated Inderjit Singh of Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli 5-0.

Uttar Pradesh boxer Ravi Kumar too had a good day as he advanced into the semi-finals. Ravi started the 48kg quarter-final with aggressive intent against Orrisa’s Santosh Pradhan. His powerful blows and continuous attack forced referees to stop the contest and declare him the winner.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin of the SSCB extended his winning run. He knocked out Maharashtra’s Rushikesh Gaud to enter the 57kg semi-finals.

﻿Boxers ensure bronze medals

Meanwhile reigning youth world champion Sachin once again impressed everyone. The Haryana boy looked too strong for his opponent Jitendra Chaudhary from Rajasthan. Sachin notched up an easy 5-0 win to progress into the 57kg semi-finals.

Punjab boxers Vijay Kumar (60kg) and Rajpinder Singh (54kg) also registered identical 5-0 victories to enter the semi-finals and ensured themselves at least bronze medals. While Vijay made lightwork of Manipur’s Myson Moirangthem Manipur, Rajpinder got the better of Vishal Sheokand of Chandigarh.

With entries into the semi-finals, boxers have kept their challenges alive for a spot in the 2021 AIBA Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships. The gold medallists will be selected to represent the country at the prestigious event, scheduled to take place in Serbia, from October 24 to November 6.

