Boxer Simranjit Kaur knocked out of Olympics 2021, loses to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee

World Championship bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur lost her maiden bout at the Summer Games and as a result was knocked out of Olympics 2021. Simranjit Kaur was representing India in the women's lightweight (57-60kg) category.

The 26-year-old boxer took on Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the round of 16 bout. Simranjit Kaur enjoyed a bye in her round of 32 match. Sudaporn Seesondee had beaten Ecuador's Palacios Espinoza in the round of 32 to qualify for the match against Simranjit Kaur.

The bout between Simranjit Kaur and Sudaporn Seesondee turned out to be a lopsided affiar as the Thai pugilist beat her Indian opponent 5:0 in an unanimious decision by the five judges.

Simranjit Kaur on representing India



Who inspired @Simranjitboxer to pick up the gloves and what is her message to her mother? Watch the video to find out, and send your best wishes on her #TokyoOlympics debut.#JeetengeOlympics @sonysportsindia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/5iKCvX57lq — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 26, 2021

Sudaporn Seesondee, who has silver medals from the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 World Championships, dominated the bout from the first bell onwards.

Sudaporn Seesondee started the first round well as she kept her distance from Simranjit Kaur. The ploy worked as the Indian boxer could not connect her punches. When Simranjit Kaur failed to land her punches on target, Sudaporn Seesondee unleashed a string of punches and hooks. The five judges were impressed by Sudaporn Seesondee's show in the first round as the Thai boxer walked away with five 10s.

Simranjit Kaur's struggles continued in the second round as well. Sudaporn Seesondee made the best use of her left hand and landed punches, hooks and jabs on Simranjit Kaur. All five judges ruled the second round in Sudaporn Seesondee's favor as the Thai boxer scored five 10s once again.

Round 3 was no different from the first two rounds

By the start of the third round, Simranjit Kaur had run out of steam. With the first two rounds having gone Sudaporn Seesondee's way, the Indian boxer seemed defeated mentally. Sudaporn Seesondee was technically far superior in the third round as well.

During this round, Sudaporn Seesondee showcased her brilliant footwork. Simranjit Kaur had no power in her punches and missed the target once more. The Indian boxer looked ordinary as Sudaporn Seesondee won five 10s once more.

How the points were scored in Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee Round of 16 match

With all three rounds landing in Sudaporn Seesondee's favor, it was the end of the road for Simranjit Kaur at the Tokyo Games. Simranjit Kaur was the fourth Indian boxer after Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar and Vikas Krishna to be outsed from the Tokyo Games.

Also read: "This is the worst Olympics": Mary Kom slams judges for pre-quarter final exit

Edited by Diptanil Roy