Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, and Rohit Mor issued show-cause notice ahead of Asian Games 2023

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has issued a show-cause notice to three boxers ahead of the Asian Games 2023. The boxers in question are: World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal, Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sagar Ahlawat, and national champion Rohit Mor.

The show-cause notice was issued because the three boxers allegedly left the national camp, being held in NIS Patiala, without prior approval from any coach or person of authority. This was a day before they were to fly out to Hangzhou for a training camp.

In a statement, the Boxing Federation of India announced:

"On 4th September 2023, three boxers, Sagar, 92+ kg, Rohit Mor, 57 kg, and Amit Panghal, 51 kg, left the national coaching camp without any prior approval or prior permission of coach/head coach/federation.

“This is gross violation of the regulations followed by the BFI. In addition, this was a very critical time when boxers cannot be missing and have to keep the federation informed about their whereabouts due to regulations by NADA/WADA since all three of them are reserve athletes for the upcoming Asian Games.”

The statement continues:

"The national federation has sought answers from the trio for the action of indiscipline. The federation has taken a serious view of this gross violation and poor discipline exhibited by these three boxers. As per the procedures, all three were issued show cause on 6th September 2023 to explain as to why they took this action of indiscipline and violated the athlete's code of conduct.”

Boxers move to High Court over omission from Asian Games

In July, boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, and Rohit Mor had filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the BFI over their non-selection for the Asian Games.

The athletes had claimed that the selection process was unfair and spoke out in dissent.

Sagar Ahlawat wrote to the BFI on July 2, saying:

“I am not satisfied with the selection assignment of the Asian Games held from 19/6/2023 to 1/7/2023. I don't think this selection is fair. I want you to take instant action on this. I will be really thankful if you take action and help me grab my fair chance.”

Amit Panghal also voiced his dissatisfaction in an email:

"I am aggrieved with evaluation scores and I am not satisfied with this process for selection for Asian Games. You are requested to relook into the matter."

However, the BFI claimed that their selection process for the Asiad was scientific and fair.

“The evaluation system is transparent and scientific. A number of top nations use the same method. There is no going back on it. Of course, some boxers will be aggrieved, but over time they’ll come on board,” BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita had said.