Boxers fight odds to keep warm during national boxing championship in Hisar

Competitors of the sixth Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship are facing a challenging issue to keep themselves warm at night due to a lack of proper accommodation. The tournament is being held in Hisar, Haryana.

During winters, the night temperature in Hisar dips as low as 4 degrees Celsius, and without proper accommodation, it is a big challenge. It makes it tough for the athletes to have a good night's sleep and face rivals inside the ring during the day.

“The accommodation allotted by the organizers of the national boxing championship isn’t good to spend the night in Hisar and then compete in the morning. We have got a mattress and sleep on the floor,” one of the international boxers told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity.

While the competitors aren’t happy with the accommodation, Col (retd.) Arun Malik, executive director of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), said his office hasn’t received any complaints.

“We haven’t got any complaint,” Malik said. “There is no problem. The competitors are staying in a hostel and have been allotted proper accommodation.”

Boxers make independent arrangements to cope with the lack of setup

Some local boxers from Haryana representing Railways have made their own arrangements to stay for the duration of the competition, while others are managing with the official accommodation.

Keeping weight under control in the lower weight category is another issue that competitors have to cope with during the week-long competition. The majority of boxers follow a strict diet to keep their weight under control.

There are roughly 32 competitors in the 48kg category. The competition is spread out for a minimum of six days. The final is scheduled for January 6.

“Keeping weight under control is like an art that is as good as exhibiting boxing craft inside the ring to outclass the opponent,” one of the competitors explained.

“Since I have to compete in at least four bouts before reaching the title round, I have to stick to fruit juice for breakfast and protein shake in the afternoon.” one of the leading boxers in light weight told Sportskeeda over the phone from Hisar that he hasn’t had “dal and roti” even before the start of the competition to keep weight under control," he added.

He also said:

“Each competitor has to go for a weigh-in before his bout in the morning session. We have to stay healthy and avoid dehydration to perform up to potential."

Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa, a six-time Asian Championship medallist, moved into the quarterfinals of the 63.5 kg at the expense of Delhi’s Jaswinder Singh.

