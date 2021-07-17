Boxing: All you need to know about National Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2021

Boxing in India is back. The fourth edition of the Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships will be held from July 18 to July 23 at the Delhi Public School in Sonipat.

The Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships will be followed by the third edition of Junior Boys National Boxing Championships and the fourth edition of Junior Girls National Boxing Championships. These tournaments will take place simultaneously from July 26 to July 31.

The tournaments will be conducted following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Nationals will also serve as the selection tournament for the upcoming ASBC Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled from August 17 to August 31 in Dubai.

Participants from all states and union territories, including Ladakh, and the Services Sports Control Board are expected in the upcoming nationals.

The youth event is expected to feature more than 300 men and 200-plus women boxers.

Domestic boxing tournaments to gradually resume

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said the improvement in the pandemic situation has given the authorities the confidence to go ahead with the tournament. He said:

“It has been a very tough time for our players with the absence of domestic tournaments for more than a year now due to the pandemic. However, the situation has improved and this gave us the confidence to resume the sport. We felt it will be good to start with the junior and youth nationals as the international tournaments are also resuming and our boxers will get an opportunity to represent the country and compete on the international stage again.”

Ranjoo Mann, Pro Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School, said boxing is one of the biggest upcoming sports in the country. Adding that the school is proud to be associated with the sport, Mann said:

“Boxing is one of the rising and top sports in the country and we are happy to associate with BFI and host the Youth and Junior National Boxing Championships. DPS Sonipat has been a hub of sporting activities and recently hosted the Olympic camp for table tennis. We look forward to associate with the boxing federation in a more meaningful way and promote the sport where the talent is in abundance.”

In the last edition of the Youth Boxing Nationals held in June 2019, the Services Sports Control Board and Haryana emerged as the overall champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Haryana topped the last edition of the Junior Women’s Nationals, which was held just before the pandemic hit.

