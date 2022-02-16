Boxing camp underway ahead of Asian Youth and Junior Championships 

A boxing national camp for youth and junior boxers is underway in Rohtak and Bhopal. The national camp is aimed at fine-tuning the preparations of 98 youth and junior boxers for the upcoming ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships.

The Asian Youth and Junior tournament is scheduled to take place in Ammam, Jordan, from February 27 to March 15.

The national camp is currently in progress in four categories - youth men and women and junior boys and girls.

The camp commenced on February 8 and is scheduled for a period of 21 days.

The national camp for junior girls and boys as well as for young women is taking place at SAI National Center of Excellence in Rohtak.

The junior camp is on for 25 and 24 boxers respectively in the girls and boys categories.

24 boxers are participating at the women's youth camp.

25 selected boxers are training at the SAI National Center of Excellence in Bhopal at the men's youth camp.

Boxers preparing for upcoming events in 2022

After the national camp, the young boxers selected for the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Championships will be accompanied by members of the coaching and support staff.

The Boxing Federation of India ensured that junior and youth boxers get much-needed practice before any prestigious continental event.

In the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior championships, held in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals, including 14 gold medals.

Meanwhile, the national federation has postponed the national selection trials scheduled for February 10-12 as the boxers weren't fully prepared due to the pandemic.

The national trials were to be conducted as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) wanted the names of the national team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in July.

Edited by Diptanil Roy