Boxing Federation of India to conduct 3rd Sub Junior National Championship in Greater Noida from March 18 to 25

The third edition of the Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 18 to 25. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh will host the tournament.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will conduct the championship in collaboration with the U.P. Boxing Association. The draws were decided on Monday, March 18, while the bouts are scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, March 19.

Secretary General of the BFI, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, reckoned that the tournament will give chances to several athletes to show their prowess in top-level boxing.

"The 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 is an excellent opportunity for the country's young boxers. It's important to give these budding boxers much-needed exposure and we are delighted to provide a platform for them to showcase their talent and shine on the national stage," Kalita was quoted as saying in the press release.

14 categories apiece for girls and boys in Sub Junior National Boxing Championship 2024

The boys and girls will ply their trade in 14 categories. The boys will take part in the 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg, 70kg, and +70kg categories. For the girls, categories of 33kg, 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg and +67kg will be there.

The tournament has been organized keeping in mind the future of boxing in India and the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana are the defending champions in the boys' and girls' categories, respectively.

SSCB won 10 medals and finished atop the table with 73 points to their name with Aakash Badhwar standing out for them. Haryana, on the other hand, dominated the girls' event after finishing with 10 medals and 60 points.