Boxing: Women's National Championships gold medalists to represent India at Worlds in December

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to follow the same selection process for the women’s team -- as adopted for the men’s squad -- for the World Championships.

The gold medalists in each weight category at the upcoming Women’s Nationals in Hisar, Haryana, will get a chance to represent India at the big-ticket competition. It is scheduled to be held in December in Turkey.

Also read: World Boxing Championships: Fans to make a return to marquee event

However, there will be an exception in the 69kg weight category, where Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will see a direct qualification. The national champion in her bracket will be a backup.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary-general Hemanta Kalita told Sportskeeda:

“The gold medalist in all the weight categories will be given a chance at the world championships. However, there will be an exception in Lovlina Borgohain’s weight class. The Olympic medalist will be our official entry. The national champion in her category will be a back-up.”

The gold and silver medalist in each weight class will join the national camps. The bronze medalists will fight alongside the top three teams from the last nationals for the remaining two spots.

“There are no exceptions for anyone except Lovlina. If we decide to change the rules, we will only do it after an emergency executive meeting,” Kalita said.

Women’s boxing world championships to be held in Istanbul

The International Boxing Federation (AIBA) gave the hosting rights for the deferred women’s boxing world championships to Turkey Boxing Federation. The Worlds will be held in Istanbul in early December. The dates are yet to be finalized.

The boxing championships will feature 12 weight classes including the brackets i.e. 50kg and 70kg. AIBA has also increased the prize money for the competition.

Also Read

Also Read: AIBA investigation finds match-fixing of boxing bouts at 2016 Rio Olympics

The gold medalist will get $100,000, while the silver medal winner will receive $50,000. Both the bronze medalists will get $25,000. The prize money is exactly the same as for men’s world championships.

Edited by Diptanil Roy