Boxing: Women's National Championships to commence on October 21

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that the fifth edition of the Elite Women's National Championships will commence on October 21.

The Women's Boxing National Championships will be played at the St. Joseph's International School in Hisar and the seven-day event will culminate on October 27.

The Women's Boxing National Championship comes in the wake of the successful completion of the junior, youth and men’s National Championships.

This event will also mark the return of the Elite Women’s National Championship after a gap of more than one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also provide a great opportunity for the domestic pugilists to showcase their game. Their performances will be considered when the selection committee meets to finalize the squad for the upcoming AIBA World Championships later this year.

The tournament will be played as per the AIBA’s revised 12 weight divisions —48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg —with last date of registrations being October 8 by number and October 13 by name.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official



The 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships 2021 will commence on october 21 in Haryana 🔥



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#WomensNationals2021 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 😍🥊The 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships 2021 will commence on october 21 in Haryana 🔥 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 😍🥊



The 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships 2021 will commence on october 21 in Haryana 🔥



#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing

#WomensNationals2021 https://t.co/QKphwuunFj

Boxing draw to take place on October 20

The boxing draw will take place on October 20. All boxers, team officials, coaches and technical officials taking part in the Women's National Boxing Championships need to provide a negative RT-PCR report with a barcode of the test conducted within 72 hours before their arrival at the venue.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh noted the resumption of boxing tournaments on the domestic circuit has been slow and steady but the boxing federation is happy with the progress, given the pandemic circumstances. He said:

Also Read

“Complete safety precautions have been taken for our boxers and support staff as well as for the others involved in organizing tournaments in these unprecedented times. We have successfully conducted five boxing national championships in the last three months, including the junior and youth events. We are glad that despite the constraints we have seen so many fresh talents participating and getting the opportunity to pursue the sport at the highest level."

Also read: World Boxing Championships: Fans to make a return to marquee event

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee