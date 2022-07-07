CWG 2022: Few Indian boxing stars in two minds over training camp in Ireland

Indian boxers, bound for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022), are in the final phase of their preparations. The boxers will take part in a multi-national training camp in Ireland this month.

The proposed international camp will be a good exposure tour for the Indian team ahead of the marquee event.

However, according to sources privy to the situation, some boxers, including Olympians, are not keen on taking part in the multi-national training camp in Ireland.

This could be due to the fact that the Indian boxing team had a similar arrangement in Assisi, Italy, prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Since the boxers' performances were below-par at the Olympics, some of them aren't keen on doing an encore.

An official, on condition of anonymity, exclusively told Sportskeeda that there are apprehensions about the training camp in Ireland. However, the boxers have also been notified of the advantages of attending the multi-national camp and they are now caught in two minds.

All Indian boxers for the Commonwealth Games are in good nick and carry no injuries or niggles, which is a good sign for the boxing contingent.

List of Indian boxers who have qualified for CWG 2022

The Indian boxing contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022 includes - Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92 kg), and Sagar (+92 kg) in the men's category.

Trials to select male boxers were held in Patiala earlier this year.

The women's boxing trials for CWG 2022 were held in New Delhi. The biggest upset of the trials came when MC Mary Kom withdrew due to a knee injury.

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) have qualified for CWG 2022.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held between July 8-August 8 in Birmingham, UK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far