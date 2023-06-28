Elorda Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

India had a mixed day at the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, June 28. A total of six Indians took the court on the second day of the Elorda Cup.

Sumit was the star of the day as he assured a medal for India after dominating his quarterfinal bout. The Indian boxer had a flawless day, getting past Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar by 5-0 in the 86kg category.

However, the other five results on Day 2 of Elorda Cup 2033 did not go India's way.

Shivender Kaur fought hard until the end but the Kazakhstan boxer Gulnar Tarapay looked too good for the India boxer in the 50kg category and won by 4-1. Sanjay faced a heavy loss against Khabibullaev Turabek. The Uzbekistan boxer dominated right from the set go to win by 5-0 against the Indian boxer in the 80 kg category.

In the Women's category, Sonia Lather and Poonam failed to pick up a win on Day 2. Sonia Lather suffered a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya in the 50kg. Poonam, on the other hand, had a close contest against Kazakhstan's Issayeva Shakhnaz. She fought hard until the end but lost the game by 2-3.

Another Indian who was, in the action, on Day 2 was Zoram Muana. The India boxer dominated against Daryan Kulzhabayev of Kazakhstan in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout. The Indian boxer has a tough quarter-final ahead as he will take on Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Zoram Muana vs Daryn K

Category: 51kg Pre-quarterfinal

Result: Zoram Muana 4-1 Daryn K

Sumit vs Bekzat Tangatar

Category: 86kg

Result: Sumit 5-0 Bekzat Tangatar

Shivender Kaur vs Gulnar Tarapay

Category: 50kg

Result: Shivender Kaur 1-4 Gulnar Tarapay

Sonia Lather vs Grafeyeva Viktoriya

Category: 50kg

Result: Sonia Lather 0-5 Grafeyeva Viktoriya

Poonam vs Issayeva Shakhnaz

Category: 60 kg

Result: Poonam 2-3 Issayeva Shakhnaz

Sanjay vs Khabibullaev Turabek

Category: 80kg

Result: Sanjay 0-5 Khabibullaev Turabek

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (Indians Only)

Category: Men's 54kg - Pukharam Kishan Singh vs Daulet Moldashev

Category: Men's 57kg - Ashish Kumar vs Sukthet Sarawut

Category: Men's 71kg - Hemant Yadav vs Talgat Shaikenov

Category: Women's 54kg - Shiksha vs Zhaina Shekerbekova

Category: Men's 51kg - Zoram Muana vs Saken Bibossinov

