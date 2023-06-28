Elorda Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

India had a mixed day at the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, June 28. A total of six Indians took the court on the second day of the Elorda Cup.
Sumit was the star of the day as he assured a medal for India after dominating his quarterfinal bout. The Indian boxer had a flawless day, getting past Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar by 5-0 in the 86kg category.
However, the other five results on Day 2 of Elorda Cup 2033 did not go India's way.
Shivender Kaur fought hard until the end but the Kazakhstan boxer Gulnar Tarapay looked too good for the India boxer in the 50kg category and won by 4-1. Sanjay faced a heavy loss against Khabibullaev Turabek. The Uzbekistan boxer dominated right from the set go to win by 5-0 against the Indian boxer in the 80 kg category.
In the Women's category, Sonia Lather and Poonam failed to pick up a win on Day 2. Sonia Lather suffered a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya in the 50kg. Poonam, on the other hand, had a close contest against Kazakhstan's Issayeva Shakhnaz. She fought hard until the end but lost the game by 2-3.
Another Indian who was, in the action, on Day 2 was Zoram Muana. The India boxer dominated against Daryan Kulzhabayev of Kazakhstan in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout. The Indian boxer has a tough quarter-final ahead as he will take on Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.
Elorda Cup 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)
Zoram Muana vs Daryn K
Category: 51kg Pre-quarterfinal
Result: Zoram Muana 4-1 Daryn K
Sumit vs Bekzat Tangatar
Category: 86kg
Result: Sumit 5-0 Bekzat Tangatar
Shivender Kaur vs Gulnar Tarapay
Category: 50kg
Result: Shivender Kaur 1-4 Gulnar Tarapay
Sonia Lather vs Grafeyeva Viktoriya
Category: 50kg
Result: Sonia Lather 0-5 Grafeyeva Viktoriya
Poonam vs Issayeva Shakhnaz
Category: 60 kg
Result: Poonam 2-3 Issayeva Shakhnaz
Sanjay vs Khabibullaev Turabek
Category: 80kg
Result: Sanjay 0-5 Khabibullaev Turabek
Elorda Cup 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (Indians Only)
Category: Men's 54kg - Pukharam Kishan Singh vs Daulet Moldashev
Category: Men's 57kg - Ashish Kumar vs Sukthet Sarawut
Category: Men's 71kg - Hemant Yadav vs Talgat Shaikenov
Category: Women's 54kg - Shiksha vs Zhaina Shekerbekova
Category: Men's 51kg - Zoram Muana vs Saken Bibossinov