Elorda Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

India had an interesting day at the Elorda International Cup 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Day four of the competition witnessed four Indian boxers in action. First up was Vijay Kumar who gained a victory in the 60kg category. He defeated Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan to reach the semi-final. The Indian boxer had to fight hard to overcome the local star. He sealed a 3-2 victory by split decision. Vijay Kumar will now face Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the next round, the semi-final.

India also witnessed three semi-final bouts today. However, all three stars ended on the wrong side of the result. Neema lost to Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan in a tough-fought semifinal.

India's Keisham Sanjit Singh and Sumit had to give walkovers in the semi-final bout because of a last-minute change in the original schedule. It was an unfortunate result for the Indian stars. To protest this, The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has promised immediate action regarding this. The BFI has already sent an official complaint to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

On Saturday, India will see two important matches. Sushma will have a face-off against Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan in the 81 kg category. Notably, she is the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist.

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 4 Results (Indians Only)

Neema (India) vs Laura Yessenkeldi (Kazakhstan)

Category: Women's 63 Kg

Result: Laura Yessenkeldi 5-0 Neema

Keisham Sanjit Singh (India) vs Yernur Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Category: 48 kg

Result: Yernur Kairat won

Sumit (India) vs Shaimurat K (Kazakhstan)

Category: 86 kg

Result: Shaimurat K won

Vijay Kumar (India) vs Zholdas Z (Kazakhstan)

Category: 60 kg

Result: Vijay Kumar 3-2 Zholdas Z

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 5 Fixtures (Indians Only)

Category Men's 60kg Semifinal: Vijay Kumar (India) vs Beknur Ozhanov (Kazakhstan)

Category Women's 81kg semifinal: Sushma (India) vs Fariza Sholtay (Kazakhstan)

