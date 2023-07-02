Elorda Cup 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

India's campaign at Elorda Cup 2023 got over on Day 5 in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 1, Saturday. India had two boxers taking the ring on Day 5. At first, Vijay Kumar began India's hunt for a silver medal in the Elorda Cup.

However, the Indian star went down 1-4 against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the 60 kg category. The Indian boxer fought hard but couldn't get through the defence of the local star. As a result, he bowed out with bronze on Saturday.

India's Sushma was the last Indian to take the ring. In fact, her match against Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan was the final bout in Ring B on Saturday.

The Indian boxer was no contest for the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist. Fariza Sholtay was too good for the Indian boxer as she got past Sushma with ease, 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 81kg category.

Sushma's result concluded India's medal hunt. She was the fifth Indian to lose in the semi-final of the Elorda International Cup.

India ends the Elorda Cup 2023 with five bronze medals. Sushma (81 kg), Vijay Kumar (60 kg), Keisham Sanjit Singh (48 kg), Sumit (86 kg), and Neema (63 kg) are the five Indians with the medal.

Notably, Keisham Sanjit Singh and Sumit had to give walkovers in their respective categories because of a last-minute change in the original schedule. The shocking decision has forced the Boxing Federation of India to write a complaint to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

The BFI has promised to take action against the alleged injustice against the Indians at the Elorda Cup.

Elorda Cup 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Vijay Kumar (India) vs Beknur Ozhanov (Kazakhstan)

Category: Men's 60 Kg

Result: Beknur Ozhanov 4-1 Vijay Kumar

Sushma (India) vs Fariza Sholtay (Kazakhstan)

Category: Women's 81 kg

Result: Fariza Sholtay 5-0 Sushma

Elorda Cup 2023 Day 6 Fixtures (Indians Only)

India has ended their campaign in the Elorda International Cup. Five boxers have won the bronze medal in the 2nd edition of the Cup.

