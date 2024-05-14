Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav Chauhan advances to the semi-finals, confirms a medal for India

On Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024, Indian boxer Gaurav Chauhan moved into the semi-finals of the 92+ kg category and confirmed a medal for India. It came after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Danial Saparbay from Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, May 14.

On the other hand, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa suffered a 1-4 loss to Abduali Almat from Kazakhstan in the 63.5 kg bout. Meanwhile, Sanjay, in the 80 kg category, also made an early exit after his 0-5 defeat to the Asian Games champion Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan from China.

Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg), and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will contest their bouts later on Tuesday. It’s important to note that Ralte has been included in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.

Manisha, in the 60 kg category, will lock horns with Z Aidana from Kazakhstan while L Ralte, in the 81+ kg category, will compete with T Yeldana from Kazakhstan. Monika, in the 81+kg category, will take on Islambekova Dina from Kazakhstan.

Moreover, on Wednesday, May 15, a total of five Indian boxers will be in action. Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will compete in their respective quarter-final bouts.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the ongoing Elorda Cup 2024. The tournament has participants from strong boxing nations Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan. The finals of the Elorda Cup 2024 will be played on Saturday, May 18.

On Day 1, Olympic-bound Nikhat Zareen initiated her campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Rakhymberdi Zhansaya from Kazakhstan in the 52 kg category.

Also, Minakshi, in the 48 kg category, bagged a win with a 4-1 score over Gassymova Roxana from Kazakhstan. Anamika, in the 50 kg category, secured a victory over Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win.

Elorda Cup 2024: Day 2 Results (Indian boxers only)

Gaurav Chauhan beat Danial Saparbay by 3-2

Shiva Thapa lost over Abduali Almat by 1-4

Sanjay lost over Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan by 0-5