Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen and 3 other boxers advance to finals

Defending world champion and Paris Olympics quota holder Nikhat Zareen secured an impressive 5-0 win over Tomiris Myrzakul in 52 kg to make it to the women’s final at the Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, May 16.

Alongside Nikhat, Minakshi, in the 48 kg category, Anamika, in the 50 kg category, and Manisha, in the 60 kg category, also advanced to their respective final bouts quite comprehensively.

Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem from Kazakhstan were on the receiving end as Minakshi and Manisha bagged identical dominating wins by 5-0 in their respective semi-final bouts.

On the other hand, Anamika also registered her victory after her opponent Gulnar Turapbay from Kazakhstan was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.

Furthermore, Sonu, in the 63 kg category, and Manju Bamboriya, in the 66 kg category, made an exit from their campaign with bronze medals after suffering losses. Both the boxers had a tough outing on the fourth day of the campaign.

Sonu fought hard against Zieda Yarasheva from Uzbekistan but had to be on the losing side with a 2-3 scoreline while Manju Bamboriya suffered a 0-5 defeat to Liu Yang from China.

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal, in the 70 kg category, and Monika, in the 81+ kg category, are about to play their semi-finals later on Thursday.

Four Indian male pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, in the 48 kg category, Abhishek Yadav, in the 67 kg category), Vishal, in the 86 kg category, and Gaurav Chauhan, in the 92+ kg category, will play their respective semi-final bouts on Friday. The finals of the ongoing Elorda Cup 2024 will be played on Saturday.

It’s important to note that the Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the ongoing Elorda Cup 2024. The competition has participants from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

Elorda Cup 2024: Day 4 Results (Indian boxers only)

Nikhat Zareen beat Tomiris Myrzakul by 5-0

Minakshi beat Gulnaz Buribayeva by 5-0

Manisha beat Tangatar Assem by 5-0

Manju Bamboriya lost over Liu Yang by 0-5

Sonu lost over Zieda Yarasheva by 2-3