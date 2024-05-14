Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen begins her campaign with a convincing win in the opening round

Olympic-bound Nikhat Zareen started his Elorda Cup 2024 campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Rakhymberdi Zhansaya from Kazakhstan in the 52 kg category. The Indian won the bout on the opening day of the competition in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Monday, May 13.

Meanwhile, Minakshi, in the 48 kg category, also secured a win in the opening round with a 4-1 score over Gassymova Roxana from Kazakhstan. On the other hand, Anamika, in the 50 kg category, bagged a win over Zhumabayeva Arailym with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win.

Regrettably, Ishmeet Singh, in the 75 kg bout, and Sonia, in the 54 kg bout, made early exits from the opening rounds after suffering losses by 0-5 margins against Armanuly Armat from Kazakhstan and Chang Yuan from China, respectively.

Also, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Sanjay (80kg), and Gaurav Chauhan (92+) will be part of their bouts on Tuesday, May 14, alongside three other Indian boxers.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 21-member squad for the prestigious Elorda Cup 2024. The competition is witnessing participants from strong boxing nations Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan, and Uzbekistan

The Elorda Cup 2024 campaign will take place from May 13 to 19 across seven days. The Indian boxers are accompanied by coach-in-charge Lait Prasad, five male coaches, two female coaches, one doctor, and a couple of physiotherapists.

Other male boxers part of the competition are Yaiphaba Singh Soibam, Pawan Bartwal, and Kavinder Singh Bisht in the 48 kg, 54 kg, and 57 kg categories, respectively.

Additionally, Abhishek Yadav will be a part of the 67 kg bout while Hitesh and Ishmeet Singh will be in action in the 71 kg and 75 kg categories, respectively with Vishal in the 86 kg category.

Other female boxers are Anamika (50 kg), Manisha (60 kg), and Sonu (63 kg). Manju Bamboriya will lock horns in the 66 kg weight category, while Shalakha Singh will take part in the 70 kg category. Lalfakmawi Ralte is in the 81 kg weight category, while Monika is part of the 81+ kg category.

Elorda Cup 2024: Day 1 Results (Indian boxers only)

Nikhat Zareen beat Rakhymberdi Zhansaya 5-0

Minakshi beat Gassymova Roxana 4-1

Anmika beat Zhumabayeva Arailym (RSC)

Ishmeet Singh lost to Armanuly Armat 0-5

Sonia lost to Chang Yuan 0-5