French star boxer Estelle Mossely is hopeful that one day her son Ali will dominate the ring as boxing legend Muhammad Ali

French Olympic champions Estelle Mossely and Tony Yoka have named one of their sons Ali (Yoka) after boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The golden couple's second son was born in 2020 and was named Magomed. Both Estelle and Yoka have won gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in their respective categories for France.

“My son Ali is more than five years old and hopefully when he grows up, he will pursue boxing and dominate the ring like Muhammad Ali,” the 30-year-old Estelle said on the sidelines of the World Women’s Boxing Championships event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Estelle, the world and Rio Olympic Games champion in lightweight, is on her comeback and will compete in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s Boxing Championships. It will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex in New Delhi from March 15-26.

The French star boxer juggles between pro and amateur boxing, but for now her plans are to make a big impression at the Paris Olympic Games.

“Competing in New Delhi’s World Women’s Boxing Championships will be a good preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” Estelle told Sportskeeda. “I have a dream to come back to the Olympic ring.”

Estelle last competed at the World Boxing Championships in 2016, and was successful in winning a gold medal. Since then, there have been a lot of changes, but she is happy that the IBA gives a chance to professional athletes to compete in amateur competitions.

“I want to be successful in both the professional and amateur boxing circuit. It will be a good example for young women,” Estelle said.

Born to a Ukrainian mother and a Congolese father, Estelle started boxing when she was 12. Five years later, she made her international debut.

“I was a good dancer and an average swimmer before I fell in love with boxing,” the French star female boxer reveals.

In her preparations for the Paris Olympic Games, Estelle said she would compete in several competitions to polish her skills.

“It takes lot of time to learn from your mistakes and march forward. It doesn’t happen overnight,” the Rio Olympic Games champion said.

