Full list of Indian boxers participating in Paris Olympics 2024

Six Indian boxers have qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The final 51 places of the boxing quota at the Olympics were up for grabs at the second world qualification tournament, which concluded recently in Bangkok.

Three Indian boxers had already qualified for the mega event in Paris, and three other boxers have joined them now. The first pugilist to qualify from Bangkok was Nishant Dev. He secured a place in the men's 71kg category.

Amit Panghal also qualified in the men's 51kg category with a win against China's Liu Chang. Apart from Amit, Spain's Rafael Lozano Serreno, USA's Roscoe Hill and Cape Verde's Daniel Varela de Pina secured the Olympics quota in the men's 51kg category.

Trending

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboriya made history by becoming the first female athlete from the Indian army to participate in the Olympics. She secured a place in the women's 57kg boxing category by defeating Marine Camara from Mali 5-0.

Expand Tweet

While Nishant Dev, Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboriya have secured their places in the Paris Olympics, Sachin failed to do so in 57kg. He went down 0-5 in the box-off against Munarbek Uul from Kyrgystan. Notably, Uul has become the first Olympian from his nation since 2016.

Complete list of Indian boxers competing at Paris Olympics 2024

As mentioned earlier, the total number of Indian pugilists to have qualified for the Paris Olympics has gone up from three to six.

Prior to the second world Olympic qualifiers, Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg) and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) qualified via the Asian Games.

Here is the full list of Indians to have qualified in the boxing events at Paris Olympics 2024:

Nikhat Zareen - Women's 50kg Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Jaismine Lamboriya - Women's 57kg Amit Panghal - Men's 51kg Nishant Dev - Men's 71kg