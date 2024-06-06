Global Boxing Series: Parul Adhikari and Pushpendra Rathi put up excellent show in inaugural season.

In the inaugural Global Boxing Series, Delhi state champion boxer Parul Adhikari and national medal-winning boxer Pushpendra Rathi put up a brilliant show in the women’s and men’s lightweight categories, respectively.

Parul Adhikari was particularly exceptional with her ability to land immaculate punches with a left-right combination to secure a win over Muskan Srivastava in a split decision verdict.

On the other hand, Pushpendra Rathi amassed a Technical Knock Out against Jayanth Gunji to start off with an impressive win in front of a crowded Jade Garden Banquets, with many celebrity influencers and boxing fans marking their presence to enjoy eight quality boxing bouts.

Moving into the details of other bouts, Malhar Bhosale from Maharashtra scored a Technical Knock-Out (TKO) against Manipur’s Tensubam Meitei in the Super Welter Weight category.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Suresh Pasham knocked out Mukesh NK in the third round of the Welter Weight category while Pradish A from Tamil Nadu secured a win over Rajkumar Wagh via TKO in the second round of the Super Fly category.

In another bout, Hashir from Tamil Nadu also bagged a unanimous verdict over Samuel Harijana in the Super Bantamweight category.

Global Boxing Series aims to create pathway for young boxers to make a career on the international stage

Devraj Das, Founder of Marine Pro Boxing Promotions, and Salil Acharya, one of India's most famous radio jockeys, host and actor, are promoting the first-ever pro-boxing fight series named Global Boxing Series. The competition aims to provide an ideal platform for professional boxers to showcase their skills and make it to the international stage.

Apart from boxing fans, celebrities like Ravi Behl, Nisha Rawal, and top influencer Donal Bisht restaurateur and actor Simple Kaul were among the stars adding a glamour quotient to the night.

“Pro-Boxing is a combination of both quality contest and star quotient and that is why it is so popular in Europe and America. Global Boxing Series aims to provide Indian pro-boxers the platform to compete on the world stage and become celebrities in their own right while also earning substantially from their prowess,” said actor and video jockey Acharya.