Golden chapter for Indian female boxers, won four gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Indian women’s boxing team has written a new chapter in the history of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex by winning four gold medals.

On Sunday, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain won gold medals in their respective weight categories to swell the Indian medal tally to four golds. On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) clinched the yellow metal.

In Sunday's gold medal match India’s Nikhat Zareen took a deep breath before stepping inside the ring to compete for a 48kg bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam.

The 26-year-old Indian boxer, winner of the 52kg world title in 2022, knew it was her chance and she grabbed with both hands to score 5-0 to win back-to-back gold medals at the prestigious World Boxing Championships, but in different weight categories. In 2022 World Boxing Championships, Nikhat won gold in 52kg.

It was India’s third gold of the tournament.

For Nikhat, the route to winning a second world title was all uphill. But she steadily marched forward to prove her mettle when it mattered the most.

Nikhat had the upper hand at the start of the gold medal match against Nguyen, but the latter made an effort to close the gap as the match progressed.

The last three minutes, however, proved to be the toughest for the Indian boxer as Nguyen was more aggressive. It was all about good physical fitness and mental toughness.

Both Nikhat and Nguyen were warned not to clinch, received eight counts, and were given yellow cards. After a grueling nine-minute contest, Nikhat triumphed and established that she adapted to 50kg, a new weight category, for the 2023 World Boxing Championships.

“I am extremely delighted to be the world champion for the second time,” Nikhat said. “The gold medal match was the toughest in the tournament. It was a very close contest, and I went all-out in the last three minutes to gain the upper hand.”

On her way to the gold medal match, Nikhat had earlier defeated some of the top boxers, including Rop Olympic Games bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

Nguyen, the two-time Asian champion, had to settle for a silver medal at 50kg.

Meanwhile, Lovlina beat two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Gaitlin Parker of Australia 5-2. The bout was a close affair, which went in favour of the Indian boxer.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei dominated the 54kg gold medal match and defeated Arias Castaneda Yeni Marcela of Colombia 5-0.

