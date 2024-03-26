Haryana crowned champions in 3rd Sub Junior National Boxing Championship with 19 medals

Team Haryana asserted their domination once again in the national circuit, clinching the team titles in both boys and girls categories, accumulating 19 medals in the 3rd Sub Junior National Boxing Championship at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Haryana successfully defended the crown in the girls category after securing 64 points on the top of the table. They bagged 10 medals including seven gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Interestingly, six out of seven boxers registered comfortable wins with 5-0 decisions. Diya (61kg) continued her red-hot form, securing a 5-0 win over Delhi’s Yashika. She emerged as the best boxer of the campaign for her impressive performances throughout the competition.

Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg), and Sukhreet (64kg) are the other gold medalists for Haryana in the girls section.

In the girls category, Delhi and Maharashtra bagged second and third spots with 34 and 31 points, respectively. Delhi secured eight medals, including one gold, three silver, and four bronze while Maharashtra bagged six medals, including one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Hillang (37kg), who won the bronze medal, clinched the most promising boxer award in the girls category.

Haryana boys secure 9 medals

Moving forward, Haryana boys also showcased their exemplary form, winning nine medals, featuring six gold, two silver, and one bronze with 62 points on the top of the points table.

Uday Singh (37kg), Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg), and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) won gold medals for the Haryana boys.

Uttarakhand clinched the second spot with 34 points, winning three gold and as many silver medals, while Uttar Pradesh settled for the third position, amassing 29 points, featuring one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Uttar Pradesh boxer Bhavya Pratap bagged the best boxer award after defeating Haryana’s Siddhant in the 61kg final. On the other hand, Vishu Pal (35kg) emerged as the most promising boxer for his impressive performance in the campaign.

Remarkably, the esteemed tournament saw 612 boxers in participation, including 337 boys and 275 girls.