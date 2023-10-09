How did Indian boxers fare at Asian Games 2023?

India won five medals (one silver and four bronze) in boxing in Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. The boxing events took place from September 24 to October 5.

Lovlina Borgohain, who made India proud in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, won the silver medal in the women’s 75kg event. After a bye in the Round of 16, she defeated Korea’s Suyeon Seong 5-0 after which she beat Thailand’s Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semi-final.

However, Lovlina lost 0-5 to China’s Li Qian in the gold medal match. In the meantime, the Indian boxer also secured a berth in the Paris Olympics to be held next year.

Nikhat Zareen was expected to finish on the podium and she did so after bagging the bronze medal in the women’s 50 kg event. She lost to Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat 3-2 in the semi-finals.

India’s Parveen Hooda won the bronze medal in the women’s 57kg event. She also made sure of making her way through to the Paris Olympics.

Preeti Pawar also was impressive after she won the bronze medal in the women’s 54kg event. She lost 0-5 to China’s Chang Yuan in the semi-final. Preeti and Nikhat also secured Paris Olympics berths.

Narender Berwal only Indian male to win boxing medal in Asian Games 2023

Narendar Berwal won the bronze medal in the +92kg men’s event and was the only Indian man to finish on the podium in boxing. He lost to Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the semi-final. Overall, India have 62 medals in boxing in the history of the Asian Games.

Jaismine Lambodia (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women’s 66kg), Deepak Bhoria (men’s 51kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 57kg), Shiva Thapa (men’s 63.5kg), Nishant Dev (men’s 71kg), Lakshya Chahar (men’s 80kg) and Sanjeet (men’s 92kg) failed to win a medal for India in the Asian Games 2023.