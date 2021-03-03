Boxam meet: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 14 Indian boxers in quarter-finals

India's Mohammad Hussamuddin and Manish Kaushik have joined MC Mary Kom and Amit Panghal in the quarter-finals of the Boxam Meet in Valencia, Spain.

The two Indian boxers won their preliminary fights on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-final round.

Hussamuddin defeated Joan Manuel Torres Valdez by a split decision in the 57kg category.

Meanwhile, Kaushik overcame local boxer Redouan Ammari Abdellaoui in the 63kg category by a unanimous decision.

The two victories mean that there will now be 14 Indian boxers in the quarter-finals of the Boxam Meet.

12 Indian boxers gained direct entry into the quarter-final stage of the Boxam Meet.

Below are the details of the draw for the Indian boxers in the quarter-finals.

Men

Amit Pangal vs Gabriel Escobar (52kg quarter-final)

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs TBD (57kg quarter-final)

Manish Kaushik vs TBD (63kg quarter-final)

Vikas Krishan vs Vincenzo Mangiacapre (69kg quarter-final)

Ashish Kumar vs TBD (75kg quarter-final)

Sumit Sangwan vs Ziad El Mohor (81kg quarter-final)

Sanjeet vs Matteo Girolamo (-91kg quarter-final)

Satish Kumar vs Morten Givskov (+91kg quarter-final)

Women

Mary Kom vs Giordana Sorrentino (51kg quarter-final)

Jasmine vs Andrea Medina (USA) (57kg quarter-final)

Manisha vs Irma Testa (57kg quarter-final)

Simranjit Kaur vs Victoria Albons Llompart (60kg quarter-final)

Lovlina Borgohain vs Saadat Dalgatova (69kg quarter-final)

Pooja Rani vs Assunta Canfora (ITA) (75kg quarter-final)

A win in the quarter-finals of the Boxam Meet will assure the boxers of a medal at this event.

Mary Kom, Amit Pinghal and Ashish Kumar among boxers who have secured their berths at the Tokyo Olympics

MC Mary Kom at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Among the Indian boxers at the Boxam Meet is MC Mary Kom, who won the bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

✅ Six-time world champion

✅ A record 8 medals at the World Championships

✅ Winner of an Olympic bronze, and gold at the Asian and Commonwealth Games#OnThisDay A happy 38th birthday to the legendary boxer Mary Kom, one of 🇮🇳's greatest sportspersons 🎉 https://t.co/WtPTpPXxct pic.twitter.com/zMGOuDl8Ho — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) March 1, 2021

The Boxam Meet marks her first competitive appearance in the boxing ring in almost a year. Her last event was the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan just prior to the global pandemic in March 2020.

Mary Kom has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place later this year.

Other Indian boxers who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics include Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur, Amit Pinghal, Vikas Krishnan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar and Manish Kaushik.