"I want to make him proud by winning a gold" - Niharika Gonella shares National Games 2023 ambitions as she remembers her late father

Boxing is underway in Goa, where Niharika Gonella is a popular figure. The girl from Telanaga, who initially wanted to pursue volleyball but followed in the footsteps of her sister and took up boxing, famously broke down in tears after her RSC loss against 2017 junior world champion Ankushita Bora of Assam in the 36th National Games held in Gujarat.

This year, Niharika, who is representing Goa, began her campaign with a bang as she registered a resounding 5-0 victory over Assam's Barbi Gogoi in the 60kg women's category.

After changing her base to Goa from Telangana this year, Niharika has had to endure personal struggles in her endeavor to win medals at the National Games. She mentioned her tears last year were for her deceased father.

"Last year, I was in a terrible phase, as I had to leave my father, ailing in the ICU to come to the National Games. I eventually lost my father. I couldn't focus one bit on my matches," a sullen Niharika recalled.

"But setbacks have made me emerge stronger than before, and I want to make my father proud by winning a gold at the 37th National Games and winning an Olympic medal," she added.

"I have found myself in the best shape coming down to the 60 kg category" - Niharika credits coach John Warburton for success

Niharika's father, Sreeram Gonella was a former junior national handball player. At the time of his death, he was serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narayankhed.

He had four daughters, with first and second daughters Naganika and Niharika being senior-level national boxers. His third daughter Nikhila is a state-level volleyball player while his last daughter Nayana dabbles in boxing.

These familial sporting bonds are what have helped Niharika win a gold at the recently-held Railways National Championships in Bilaspur. Earlier, she had also represented India at the Women's World Junior Championship and won silver. She is confident of a good showing in the Peddem Sports Complex but has her eyes set on a Paris Olympic berth.

"I started well today, but there is still a long way to go. The main goal is to keep a winning momentum alive. I can't afford to let the guard down at any cost," she said.

Niharika has dabbled in different weight categories over the years, starting in the 75 kg category, and is now competing in the 60 kg weight division. She said initially her coach advised her to choose higher weight categories due to her height and speed, but found her lacking in endurance.

Since working with the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) sub-junior coach John Warburton, Niharika has found her calling in the 60 kg category.

"I won silver medals in the Youth circuit in the 70 kg division before shifting to 66 kg last year, where I lost in the first round of the National Games. John has been instrumental in my progress and I have found myself in the best shape coming down to the 60 kg category," she said.