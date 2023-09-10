"I am working on my reflexes"- Kalaivani Srinivasan’s journey from family legacy to technical excellence 

Kalaivani Srinivasan, at 23 years of age, is bringing glory to India through hard work and consistent performances in boxing. After facing the disappointment of missing out on the Asian Games qualifying, the Chennai fighter is focused on the upcoming Nationals.

She aims to work on her strengths, improve certain areas of her game, and develop a methodical approach through training, nutrition, and lifestyle habits.

Despite coming from a background that involved financial struggles, Kalaivani has risen to the top of Indian boxing with help from excellent coaches and training facilities. She is currently competing in the 48kg category, which currently places her outside the qualifying for the Olympics.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Kalaivani Srinivasan talked about her preparation for the Nationals and what she felt about her competitors in the tournament.

"I am more focused on the technical aspects of my game. I am working on my reflexes. Everyone is a tough competitor and there is no one in particular I focus on,” said Kalaivani.

Kalaivani also talked about her training regimen and how the facilities that she is provided with at JSW Sports' Inspire Institute of Sports academy has influenced her game.

“Now I am in ISI. I am getting everything. Good coaching, great recovery, everything. It is very good. Sleep is also very important. We have a nutritionist in ISI, who takes care of our nutrition. We have sports science. Everything is there. So it is very good for an athlete,” said Kalaivani.

“Once I started winning medals, they were positive” - Kalaivani Srinivasan on family's support

Kalaivani talked about how she got into boxing because of her father. She also detailed her family background and how the support from some of her close family members, not all, has shaped her career.

“My father is a boxer. His parents, my grandparents, they didn’t want him to box. Therefore, it was his goal that the next generation build on his passion and legacy.” said Kalaivani.

“So, my brother is also a boxer. He used to go to training everyday, so I used to tag along and watch. In one such instant, I began boxing with my brother and that’s how it all began. I told my father I wanted to box and so I continued. My parents were very supportive but my relatives were not. They used to question my father’s decision of allowing me to box. They were concerned about injuries happening to me. But once I started winning medals, they allowed me to continue.”

Kalaivani is optimistic about India’s chances at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. When quizzed on whether India would accomplish its goal of winning 100 medals this year, she was enthusiastic in response.

“I think it is very much possible. Because now a lot of people are working hard to get that, so the chances are high. Especially in boxing.”

She talked favourably of her compatriots, who are taking part in the tournament.

“I know them personally. Nikhat Zareen, Nishant Dev, and Preeti Pawar are all my friends and are great boxers.”

Kalaivani Srinivasan will be actively supporting her compatriots when they take to the boxing ring in China. The Asian Games commence on 23 September with six women and seven men drafted as part of India’s boxing contingent.