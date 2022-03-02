India off to a positive start at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships as Krrish Pal beats Sobirjon Tastanov

Junior boxer Krrish Pal outfought Uzbekistan’s Sobirjon Tastanov in the 46kg junior boys’ opening round match at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on March 2.

With this win, India kickstarted their campaign on a winning note at the ongoing Boxing Championships. The Chandigarh pugilist pulled off a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest. Krrish will now square off against Robert Malu of the Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament.

The continental showpiece event comprising of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will witness vigorous competition. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

Other Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the junior boys’ category. Ravi Saini will take on United Arab Emirates’ Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg division and John Lapung will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Iasynov Nizamedin in the 52kg opening round bout later today.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official young pugilists from countries across the globe including youth & junior boxers will participate in 2022



Junior puglists in action today



#PunchMeinHaiDum Total ofyoung pugilists fromcountries across the globe includingyouth &junior boxers will participate in 2022 #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships which commences today in Amman, Jordan 🥊Junior puglists in action today Total of 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ young pugilists from 2️⃣1️⃣ countries across the globe including 1️⃣8️⃣1️⃣ youth & 1️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ junior boxers will participate in 2022 #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships which commences today in Amman, Jordan 🥊🔥🇮🇳 Junior puglists in action today ⬇️#PunchMeinHaiDum https://t.co/B21xqQiGje

Indian squad for ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

Here's the 50-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Men’s and Women Boxing Championships:

Junior boys: Krrish Pal (46kg); Ravi Saini (48kg), Lovepreet Singh (50kg), John Lapung (52kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan Kulnar (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Harish Saini (63kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Ganpat Mhaske (80+kg)

Junior girls: Mahi Siwach (46kg), Palak Zambre (48kg), Vini (50kg), Yashika (52kg), Supriya Thokcham (54kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Tamanna (66kg), Krisha Verma (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (80kg), Nirjhala Bana (80+kg)

Youth men: Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg), Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg), Ashish Hooda (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg)

Youth women: Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg)

Also read: Nikhat Zareen and Nitu win gold, Nandini bags bronze at 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Edited by Ritwik Kumar