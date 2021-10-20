India’s Men’s team leaves for World Boxing Championships

The Indian men’s squad left for Belgrade, Serbia for the World Boxing Championships slated to start on October 24. Asian silver-medallist Shiva Thapa will lead the packed 13-pugilists contingent in a competition that will feature over 600 boxers from 105 countries

Apart from Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Asian medal winners Deepak Kumar (51kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) will also feature in the world boxing championships.

Indian Army's Narender Rana will be the head coach of the men’s boxing team for the competition. The 49-year-old coach replaced CA Kuttappa ahead of this month’s world championships.

Commonwealth Games medallists L Devendro Singh and M Suranjoy Singh also joined the coaching staff ahead of the big-ticket competition.

The Indian squad attended a 14-day national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Patiala from October 10 to 23.

Tokyo Olympian and 2019 world silver medallist Amit Panghal will skip the Belgrade-held competition. However, he has traveled with the squad to Serbia.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official

#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing 📍 DESTINATION: 🇷🇸🇮🇳 men squad left for Belgrade, Serbia earlier today for AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021 which is slated to start from October 24 🔥We wish the team all the very best 💪🏻 #MensWorldChampionships 📍 DESTINATION: 🇷🇸🇮🇳 men squad left for Belgrade, Serbia earlier today for AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021 which is slated to start from October 24 🔥We wish the team all the very best 💪🏻#MensWorldChampionships

#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing https://t.co/qEMzsobqyT

The World Boxing Championships will be held in 13 weight categories for the time in competition’s history. It will be the first major boxing event to welcome back fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For us, it will be the first major event with spectators after the start of the pandemic. We are happy to welcome everyone in Belgrade at Stark Arena. I expect tough fights, beautiful victories and bright emotions from the tournament. Our boxers will deliver a great show for everyone," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

In a first in AIBA’s 75-year history, it will reward medal winners at the Worlds with significant prize money. The prize money fund has been set at USD 2.6 million.

The prize for first place is USD 100,000. Silver-medallists will receive USD 50,000 and both bronzes in each weight category will walk away with USD 25,000.

Boxing Federation @BFI_official

#boxing 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐏 🥊Sneak-peek into training session of our men boxers as they get ready for #MensWorldChampionships2021 which starts from October 24 in Belgrade, Serbia 💪🏻 #PunchMeinHaiDum 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐏 🥊Sneak-peek into training session of our men boxers as they get ready for #MensWorldChampionships2021 which starts from October 24 in Belgrade, Serbia 💪🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum

#boxing https://t.co/MhBno1K8zD

AIBA will also give a belt and solid gold and silver medals to the winners at the men's World Boxing Championships.

Men’s World Boxing Championships schedule:

24 October: Opening Ceremony

25 October — 2 November: Preliminaries

3 November: Rest Day

4 November: Semifinals

Also Read

5-6 November: Finals.

Also Read:

Edited by Diptanil Roy