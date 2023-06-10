India’s world bronze medalist boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin undergoes knee surgery, doubtful for Hangzhou Asian Games

India’s 2023 world bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin is out of action for the next three months due to left knee surgery. He also looks doubtful for the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to be held in China from September 23. The 2023 Asian Games was one of the Paris Olympic Games qualification events and the Indian boxer will miss that chance.

The Hyderabad-based international boxer says he had to undergo knee surgery last week in a Mumbai hospital to get rid of the injury.

“The knee surgery has been successful, but it might take more than two months to get back to normal practice,” Hussamuddin told Sportskeeda over the phone from Mumbai. “I will go back to Hyderabad next week and will return to Mumbai after three weeks for further examination of the knee.”

According to the boxer, he will not be fit enough to compete at the Asian Games in September.

“It looks doubtful at the moment,” he added.

Hussamuddin hurt his knee during Tashkent Men’s World Boxing Championships held in Uzbekistan from April 30 to May 14. At the event, for the first time in the history of Indian boxing, three athletes entered the medal round. Besides Hussamuddin, Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) were the other two Indian boxers who reached the semis. All three Indian boxers won bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

During the 57kg quarterfinal bout against Bulgaria’s J Diaz Ibanez, Hussamuddin won 4-3 but hurt his knee in the last 10 seconds of the third and final round.

“The knee got swollen and I had to pull out of my semifinal bout against Cuba’s Saidel Horta," said the 29-year-old boxer.

The preliminary examination of the injured knee was done in New Delhi, and later he shifted to Mumbai for surgery.

“I was advised by a medical expert to undergo surgery to get rid of the painful knee injury,” Hussamuddin added.

According to the international boxer, the rehabilitation process post-surgery has started. The doctor has advised me to do drills for the left knee at least 10 times a day, says the international boxer.

“To improve left leg strength I’ve been advised to do exercise drills after a gap of one-hour 10 times a day,” the world bronze medalist boxer said. “Doctor has also advised not to bend the leg until the stitches are removed.”

