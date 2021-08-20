India sends strong team for ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has fielded a strong contingent for the prestigious ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai from August 20 to August 31.

It will be the first time that two age groups - junior and youth - will be competing together at the Asian Championships.

The youth men’s team will have 13 players while the youth women’s team will be a 12-player strong contingent. The Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships will be played as per the AIBA’s newly introduced weight classifications.

A total of 26 boxers, with an equal number of boys and girls, will take part in the junior events.

Indian boxing team tipped to do well

The 2019 Asian Schoolboy Championships gold medallist Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Anshul (57 kg), Preet Malik (63 kg), Ankush (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishab Singh (81kg) will be in action in the junior boys category on the opening day.

Take a look at list of our young guns who will be in action today at Day 1️⃣ at Dubai, 🇦🇪 as the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships kicks off today 🔥

The country is assured of more than 25 medals keeping in view the preparations and standard of fitness of the boxers.

The 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medalist Bishwamitra Chongatham (51kg) will spearhead the youth men’s team. Uttarakhand’s Nivedita Karki (48kg), who grabbed eyeballs after stunning world champion Gitika to win gold at the nationals, will lead the Indian attack in the women’s section.

Meanwhile, two-time Khelo India champion Haryana’s Mahi Raghav (63kg) and Yashwardhan will be among the key attractions in the junior girls and boys categories respectively.

The upcoming Asian Championships will provide a much-needed competitive tournament for promising young talent in Asia after a gap of almost two years lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First batch of 23 boxers have left for Dubai to participate in the Asian Junior & Youth Championship.

The gold medalists in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded USD 4,000 and, USD 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medalists respectively.

The continental event will host some thrilling action in the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

