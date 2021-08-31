India win 6 gold medals on the final day of  the Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Indian pugilists put on a brilliant show at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships as they won six gold medals on the final day to put an end to a stellar campaign. India’s youth men boxers Bishwamitra Chongtham and Vishal punched their way to win gold medals at the event.

To add to the jubilation, four female Indian pugilists bagged gold medals on the final day to end a memorable campaign for India at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The event was headlined by Indian pugilists as the country had 15 participants competing in the finals on Monday. Other Indian boxers in action in the youth men’s category Vishvanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Jaydeep Rawat, settled for silver medals.

Indian pugilists impress at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Bishwamitra came into the competition as one of the favorites. The youngster defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmadjon 4-1 in the men’s 51kg final to hand India its first gold in the youth event at the ongoing championships.

The Indian boxer showed effective defensive technique and graceful footwork against the Uzbek boxer in a match which saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, Bishwamitra kept his cool throughout the match and hit some precise punches to clinch the gold.

Meanwhile, Vishal, in the 80kg final, produced a dominating performance against Kyrgyzstan’s Akmatov Sanzhar. The Indian looked at his dominant best and made things very difficult for Sanzhar. Vishal kept landing big blows on his opponent and bagged the win in an one-sided bout after a unanimous decision by the referees.

Meanwhile, Vishvanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (64kg) suffered defeats by unanimous margin against their opponents. While Vishvanath went down fighting against reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan, Vanshaj lost to Youth World Championships silver medallist Yernur Suyunbay of Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Jaydeep lost his bout with the RSC verdict against Uzbek boxer Abdullaev Alokhon.

Female pugilists punch their way to glory at the event

India's Neha defeated her Kazakh opponent 3-2 in the final to bag the gold medal in the 54 kg event. Preeti Dahiya added to the glory as she also won gold by defeating her opponent 3-2 in a split decision by the referees.

Medals kept coming in for India as Sneha Kumari won her final in the 66 kg category. Khushi then bagged India's sixth gold medal as she cruised to a comfortable victory in the 75 kg category.

Other female pugilists Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Khushi (75kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg) lost their finals and had to settle for silver.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after reaching the semi-finals. Among the male pugilists, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals. Lashu Yadav (70kg) won bronze in the women’s category.

India had a stunning campaign at the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019. The pugilists were successful in winning 12 medals, including five gold.

The gold medallists at the event will be awarded $6,000 while $3,000 and $1,500 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively. India impressed in the competition where strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan featured. This was also the first time that both age groups - junior and youth - were played together.

Earlier on Sunday, India’s junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event. India succeeded in claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals. India claimed third position in the overall junior championship team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched the gold in the women’s section. Mahi Raghav reigned supreme, as she was adjudged the best boxer.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg) and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals after their losses in the finals.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) were the Indians who finished with bronze medals.

