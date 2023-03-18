Indian boxers continue to impress at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Three Indian boxers competing at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday were on track to enter the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories.

Nitu Ghanghas, Preeti and Manju Bamboriya stayed on course on the third day of the competition, which is being held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex.

Nitu Ghanghas, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, got the better of South Korean Kang Do-Yeon to advance into the next round of the 48kg category. The Haryana’s 22-year-old boxer was quick on the attack to earn points and before the Korean boxer could settle down, the referee stopped the contest in favour of the Indian boxer.

Nitu said she was well prepared for her opening bout against the South Korean but expressed her satisfaction at winning the first round.

“I was prepared to face the South Korean boxer but it was a bonus to have won in the first round,” Nitu said after her first-round win. “I will watch the video of my opponent in the next round and prepare accordingly.”

Nitu’s opponent in the next round will be Tajikistan’s Sumaiya Qosimova.

While Preeti scored a 4-3 win over Romania’s Lacramioara Perijoc to enter the pre-quarterfinals of 54kg, Manju beat Cara Wharerau of New Zealand 5-0 in the 66kg category.

Preet had a challenging task of proving herself against the silver medalist of the 2022 edition of the world championships. After the victory, she expressed her satisfaction:

“I am satisfied to give my best in the first round match against Romania’s boxer. It was important for me to win,” Preeti said.

It was Preeti’s second win in the competition and she will face Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the round of 16.

However, it was a nervous start for Manju in the 66kg bout, but she settled into her groove as the match progressed.

“I had a better reach than my opponent. It was an advantage for me,” Manju revealed.

Meanwhile, the 2022 African champion Imane Khelif of Algeria beat Kenya’s Asiko Friza Anyango in the 66kg category. The referee stopped the contest in the first round in favour of the Algerian boxer.

Sunday is expected to be an action-packed day as several Olympic Games medalists and world champions, including India’s Nikhat Zareen will be in action in their respective weight categories.

Poll : 0 votes