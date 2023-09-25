The first day of the Asian Games 2023 in boxing has been quite good for the Indian contingent. Star Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won her opening bout on Sunday.

In the preliminary round of the women's 50kg boxing event, the 27-year-old was up against Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam. The World Championships gold medalist was very dominant from the beginning. She registered a comprehensive victory (5-0) over her opponent to make it to the round of 16.

It is noteworthy that Nikhat is one of the strongest medal prospects for India in boxing at the Asian Games 2023. The sensational boxer also claimed gold at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi and is currently in superb form.

Earlier on Sunday, another talented Indian boxer, Preeti, won her opening bout (in the women's 54kg) against Silina Alhasanat of Jordan. She advanced to the next round (quarterfinal) comfortably. The 19-year-old is very promising and is a potential medal contender.

The Asian Games 2023 is very important for the Indian boxers as they have an opportunity to win berths in the Paris Olympics, besides the medals.

Other Indian pugilists who will be in action in the coming days include Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Choudhary, and Jaismine Lamboria.

Meanwhile, the men's boxing squad of India includes Shiva Thapa, Nishant Dev, Sachin Siwach, Narender Berwal, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet, and Deepak Bhoria.

Amongst them, Thapa is very experienced as he represented the country at the Olympics and also won multiple medals at the Asian Championships. Nishant Dev and Deepak Bhoria are also very strong and will look to excel at the continental event.