Indian boxing team set to participate in the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament

A top-notch delegation from India, comprising 11 skilled boxers, is gearing up for the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament. It is set to unfold in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and will feature six men and five women in the squad.

Taking charge of the Indian women's side is the renowned Manju Rani, a silver medalist at the 2019 World Championships. She will be contesting in the 50kg category.

Accompanying her is the passionate duo of Youth World Champions, Jyoti (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (60kg), whose bright talents pledge to glow on the global stage. Vinakshi (57kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg) complete this fiercely competitive women's lineup, confined to carve their names in the annals of this esteemed tournament.

The Indian men's team puffs its share of stars. Manish Kaushik, a 2019 World Championships bronze medalist in the 63.5kg category, is all set to take charge. Joining him is Akash Kumar, who assured a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship in the 57kg category, adding to the squad's prowess.

Adding a hint of experience to the squad is the Tokyo Olympian and veteran boxer, Satish Kumar, who will be showcasing his mastery in the 92+kg category after a significant hiatus. National Champion Naveen Kumar will also feature for the nation in the 92kg category.

Rounding out this amazing squad for the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament are the emerging talents, Barun Singh (51kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71kg).

The much-anticipated matches of the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament will begin on September 6th, filling the stadium with the electrifying energy of these top-tier athletes. The contest will resume its compelling display of boxing powers until September 9th.

Here is the squad for the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament:

Elite Men:

Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg) Akash Kumar (57kg) Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg) Naveen Kumar (92kg) Satish Kumar (92+kg)

Elite Women:

Manju Rani (50kg) Jyoti (54kg) Vinakshi (57kg) Shashi Chopra (60kg) Jigyasa Rajput (75kg)