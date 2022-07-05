Indian junior boxing contingent targets smooth transition to senior level after Elorda Cup heroics

The Indian junior boxing contingent made waves in the recently-concluded Elorda Cup tournament in Nur Sultan, Republic of Kazakhstan. They finished the event with 14 medals.

The junior boxing contingent won two gold medals, as many silver medals and 10 bronze medals to wrap up a successful sojourn from June 28-July 5.

The Indian boxing contingent had 13 male boxers and 12 women boxers. The boxers faced the very best of junior talents from Kazakhstan, Japan, Uzbekistan, and China. Prior to the Elorda Cup, the pugilists had a 10-day training camp in Kazakhstan.

Junior boxers proud of achievement

The young Indian boxers were elated with their achievements. Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) following their arrival, the boxing team members outlined their aim to transition to the senior level and bring more laurels.

Gitika Narwal, a gold medalist at the girls’ 48kg category, said:

“This was my first elite international tournament and getting the gold motivated me to do my best, going forward at the elite level. I was thinking how I would do it since I didn’t have the experience but now I am relieved. I also want to thank the NCOE (National Center of Excellence) in Bhopal for playing a big role in my development. The coaches put complete focus on my training.”

Gitika won her bouts against Kazakhstan (5-0), Uzbekistan (4-1) and beat compatriot (4-1) to record an impressive run for herself.

Alfiya Pathan, who trains at the NCOE in Rohtak, also won a gold medal for India. Both Gitika and Alfiya won gold medals at the World Youth Championships 2021.

Speaking about her current achievements, Alfiya said:

“Apart from the Youth Worlds, I also won the gold medal in Adriatic Pearl Montenegro last year. The achievements set the base for my gold medal this time. This was my first elite tournament. My next goal is to do the best at the senior nationals in Bhopal and of course, target the Olympics."

SAI giving Indian junior boxing team good exposure

With an eye on developing bench strength for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is leaving no stone unturned.

Keeping that in mind, SAI has been organizing international competition exposure trips for all SAI NCOE junior athletes. The transition of athletes from youth level to the elite level is key.

The Ministry has sanctioned an amount of ₹7.50 crore per annum for all NCOEs to allow international exposure to their athletes.

The Elora Cup for the Indian junior contingent is one such tournament, which has reaped rewards.

List of medalists at Elorda Cup 2022

The following pugilists won medals in the Elorda Cup 2022.

Gold: Gitika Narwal (48kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81+kg).

Silver: Kalaivani (48kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg).

Bronze: Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Sachin (57kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (92kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Jyoti (52kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Neema (63kg), Lalita (70kg), and Babita Bisht (81kg).

