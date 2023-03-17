Jasmine Lamboria took less than 15 seconds to advance into the next round of 60kg at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

India’s 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Jasmine Lamboria and Shashi Chopra continued their good run at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships on Friday (March 17).

On the second day of the prestigious tournament being held here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex, Jasmine outplayed Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania in the first round (referee stopped the contest) of the 60kg bout, while Shashi beat Kenya’s Mwangi Teresiah 5-0 in the 63kg bout.

Jasmine took less than 15 seconds to outclass Tanzania’s boxer to send a warning signal to her opponents in the 60kg category. The Haryana’s 21 years old boxer will next face Samadova Mijgona of Tajikistan. Despite scoring the fastest win of the day, Jasmine stayed calm.

“My preparation for the World Boxing Championships has been good. The plan is to focus on each bout and then take the next step in the tournament,” Jasmine said after her win over the Tanzania boxer.

However, in a major upset of the day, China’s Wen Lu Yang defeated Italy’s experienced boxer Alessia Mesiano in the 60kg group. Alessia won bronze in the 2022 edition of the World Championships in Turkey. With this win China’s Wen has advanced to the round of 16.

South Korea's 2018 Asian Games champion Oh Yeonji also sailed into the next round of the 60kg bout. She beat Esmeralda Falcon of Mexico 5-0.

With a win over Kenya’s Mwangi, Shashi has entered the round of 16 of the 63kg group and will face Japan’s Kito Mai in her next round.

India's Shruti Yadav, however, suffered a defeat in the 70kg. She lost to China’s Zhou Pan 0-5.

“My preparation was good but I couldn’t move fast in the ring and lost,” Shruti said. “It was my first senior world championship. Hopefully will perform better in the next edition of the competition.”

Saturday (March 18)’s bout will also be interesting to follow as India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) will be seen in action in their respective weight categories.

The 12 day competition is being conducted in 12 weight categories and carries a cash award of Rs 20 crores.

