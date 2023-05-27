John Warburton takes charge of India's Sub-Junior boxing coach

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recently announced a strategic partnership with JSW, with the goal of promoting the growth of Indian boxing at the grassroots level.

As part of this collaboration, BFI appointed John Warburton as the Indian team's sub-junior head coach. This significant appointment brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the sport, reinforcing its growth and progress in the country.

Empowering Indian Boxing's Sub-Junior Category

Since 1984, John Warburton has been an active participant in the English boxing scene. He is a highly accomplished and experienced coach. He has earned respect and recognition over the years by working with Olympic and world medalists like Audley Harrison, Amir Khan, James DeGale, David Haye, and Carl Froch on the senior male England team.

Warburton is a well-known figure in the boxing world thanks to his extensive experience and success with these fighters. In 2010, Warburton joined the England national team as a youth development and performance coach, continuing his coaching career. This function demonstrated his dedication to developing young talent and promoting their advancement in the sport.

During his time there, he helped to prepare a lot of boxers who went on to represent Great Britain and succeed at prestigious competitions like the Commonwealth Games, the European and World Championships, and the Olympics.

An important turning point for Indian boxing was the selection of John Warburton as the head coach for the sub-junior division. Warburton is well-positioned to significantly contribute to the growth and development of young Indian boxers due to his extensive experience and solid track record.

Warburton's experience will be essential to achieving the goal of the BFI and JSW partnership, which is to develop a strong talent pool in Indian boxing.

The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Secretary General, Hemanta Kalita, expressed his pride and happiness over Warburton joining the squad. According to Kalita:

"At BFI, it is our mission to not only encourage excellence at the highest level of Indian Boxing, but to also ensure we can have similar levels of training at the grassroots level too, unearth more talents, and create a strong talent pool."

Warburton has more credibility as a coach thanks to his affiliation with JSW's Inspire Institute of Sport. Manju Bamboriya, Manisha Moun, and Nishant Dev are just a few of the promising Indian boxers he has already worked with. He is currently in charge of JSW's boxing program.

Warburton has shown a strong commitment to boxing advancement and lifelong learning throughout his coaching career. He holds an MSc in sports coaching and is almost finished with a Ph.D. in applied sport and exercise science. His passion for the sport and desire to contribute to its development are evident in his commitment to personal growth.

There is new hope for the future of Indian boxing as John Warburton steps into his new position as the team's sub-junior head coach. His depth of knowledge, track record of achievement, and commitment to developing young talent make him an invaluable asset to the sport.

