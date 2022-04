Khelo India University Games 2021: Boxer Muskan humbles AIBA Youth World Championships gold medallist Vinka, Jain University rule medal tally

Boxer Muskan, representing Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University, pulled off a huge upset by outweighing Vinka in the 57-60kg category semifinals at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) on Tuesday (April 26).

Vinka, representing Kurukshetra University, was the overwhelming favorite to win gold at the Games following her gold medal-winning stint at the 2021 AIBA Youth World Championships.

Following her semifinals bout, Muskan said:

"When you step into the ring, you have to focus on who you are and what you will do. At the end of the day, you are fighting a human being, and the past doesn't matter. My plan was to attack from the start and surprise her fancied opponent. It was a tactic she employed to great effect in the opening two rounds."

Although Vinka tried bouncing back in the final round, it didn't help her much, which eventually resulted in Muskan winning the bout by split decision.

Muskan trains under Ajmer Singh in Hissar. Talking about the Games, the coach stated that events like the Khelo India University Games will help athletes trying to make a comeback gain a major confidence boost.

Speaking about Muskan's performance, Coach said:

"She has had long bouts of injury and bad luck. She won silver at the All India Inter University, but I believe beating Vinka here will stand her in good stead. You may be fighting a big name, but every name is meant to be beaten. And if you do it, then people notice."

Khelo India University Games 2021 April 26 Boxing results:

BOXING

Women (semifinals)

45-48kg: Shilpa Yadav (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University) bt Sunena (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya) 4-1; Shobha Koli (Soban Singh Jeena University) bt Somwati (Chandigarh University) 5-0

48-50kg: Rinky Kishor (Bundelkhand University) bt Sanjeeta (Maharshi Dayanand University) 3-2; Pooja (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Aarti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya) 5-0.

50-52kg: Diya Bache (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Nisha Rani (Ch Devi Lal University) 4-1; Renu (Indira Gandhi University Meerpur) bt Nikita (Kurukshetra University) 4-1.

52-54kg: Sandeep Kaur (Chandigarh University) bt Chetna Saini (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University) 4-1; Shivani (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) bt Gayatri Kasnyal (Sobhan Singh Jeena University) 5-0.

54-57kg: Kirti (Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidhyalaya) bt Nitika (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) 4-1; Poonam (Kurukshetra University) won by walkover.

57-60kg: Muskan (Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University) bt Vinka (Kurukshetra University) 3-2; Rekha (Indira Gandhi University) bt Neha (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 5-0.

60-63kg: Deepika Sharma (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Priyanka (Panjab University) 3-2; Rajbala (Pt Ravishankar Shukla University) bt Sayali Ahire (Savitribai Phule Pune University) referee stopped contest in round 3.

63-66kg: Siwi (Kurukshetra University) bt Anju Deswal (Panjab University) 5-0; Astha Pahwa (Ch Charan Singh University) bt Neha Kashnyal (Soban Singh Jeena University) 5-0.

66-70kg: Kusum (Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology) bt Lashu Yadav (Kurukshetra University) 5-0; Kiran (Shri Khushal Das University) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Chandigarh University) 5-0.

70-75kg: Deepika (Ch Ranbir Singh University) bt Khushi (Chandigarh University) 4-1; Shvetima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh University) bt Tamanna (Kurukshetra University) 3-2.

75-81kg: Neha (Nirwan University) bt Chandan Chaudhary (Lovely Professional University) 4-0; Komal (Panjab University) bt Manpreet Kaur (Kurukshetra University) 3-2.

81-81+kg: Neha (Punjabi University) bt Palwinder Kaur (The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh University) 5-0; Deepika (Ch. Bansi Lal University) bt Mehak Mor (Panjab University) referee stopped the contest in round 1.

Hosts Jain University continue to occupy first place in the Khelo India University Games points table.

