Khelo India Youth Games: Story of Minnat Zarin who wants to emulate Nikhat Zareen after shifting from volleyball to boxing

One of the most amazing stories to emerge from the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal is of Minnat Zarin. The teenager from Bengaluru had to make a very difficult choice - volleyball or boxing.

She decided to skip the boxing competition and compete for Karnataka women's volleyball team, a sacrifice not easy to make.

Minnat, a 12th-standard student of Bengaluru’s Mount College, qualified for both boxing and volleyball disciplines for the latest edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. But she opted to compete in volleyball because friends on the team wanted her to play.

“Boxing schedule was overlapping with the volleyball competition. It was difficult to compete in both the disciplines,” Minnat said on skipping the individual boxing event.

The Karnataka volleyball team lost its opening league match to West Bengal and second league match to Kerala on Tuesday. The team is virtually out of the race for a semifinal berth in the latest edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

“It was a tough decision to skip boxing. But I am happy to support my friends,” Minnat told Sportskeeda on Tuesday.

Minnat Zarin's idol is Indian world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. The teenager said that competing in volleyball matches at the Khelo India Youth Games will act as cross-training for her.

“My main goal this year is to wear an Indian jersey and compete at the World Youth Championships,” she said of her future plans.

Khelo India Youth Games not the only challenge for Minnat Zarin

With a focus on winning a national berth, the young athlete's schedule is as busy as a bee. She starts her day as early as possible, to accommodate a practice session before going to school. After school, she either goes for boxing or volleyball practice.

“Some days are so hectic that I can’t even speak to my mother because by the time I reach home from evening practice, it is already late evening. I have to devote one hour to studies also,” she explained.

While the Bengaluru-based athlete has been practising volleyball for the past seven years and won laurels at the school level, she took to boxing in 2021. Initially, she found the going tough, but with mental support from her father, she emerged stronger.

"When I first stepped into the ring, a couple of blows to the body and face made me nervous. But later, with more practice, I got used to taking hard punches,” she revealed.

Last year, Minnat won gold in the light middleweight division (70kg) at the state boxing meet. She qualified for the national youth boxing championships.

Since there are fewer female boxers in the local boxing training center in Bengaluru, Minnat Zarin often does sparring with male athletes.

“There has been sustained hard work over the past two years in the boxing ring. We are happy with the progress,” Minnat's father Vijay told Sportskeeda.

Whichever sports she succeeds in more, it's a heart-warming story. Hopefully, the young girl will win laurels for her country in the coming years.

