Lovilna Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen are among four Indians in the medal round at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

India’s Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalists Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen continued their march forward at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships. They won their quarterfinal bouts on Wednesday to ensure a medal for the Indian contingent.

Of the eight Indians in the fray in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, four Indian boxers entered the semifinal stage in their respective weight categories and will compete for gold medals.

Nitu Ghanghas set the ball rolling for the home team. She dominated the 48kg quarterfinal bout against Japanese Madoka Wada. What was even more exciting was that Nitu maintained her record of winning her bout by RSC (referee stopped the contest).

The Japanese, however, managed to stay afloat in the first round despite counting, but a flurry of punches on target in the second round ended her hopes to continue for three full rounds. The referee stopped the contest halfway through the second round in favour of Nitu.

“I gave my 100 percent in the ring on Wednesday,” Nitu explained. “Since I have won all my bouts through RSC it will certainly put pressure on my next opponent.”

Nitu’s next opponent will be Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkikekova, who is the reigning Asian champion and world silver medalist.

In the heavyweight (81kg) India’s Saweety Boora proved herself in the ring on Wednesday, defeating Viktoriya Kebikava of Belarus 5-0 to move into the semifinal round.

Nikhat too gave her best in the 50kg quarterfinal match and scored a 5-2 win over Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat. Nikhat was candid in saying the bout against the Thai boxer was challenging.

“The bout against the Thai boxer was tough. I am happy to have won by split decision,” Nikhat said. “I am hopeful I will win the next bout too and advance to the gold medal match.”

Nikhat will face Rio Olympic Games bronze medalist Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the semifinals.

Lovlina’s better height enabled her to stay out of the reach of Mozambique’s Adodinda Rady Gramane in the 75kg quarterfinal bout. She eventually scored a 5-0 win to advance into the semis.

Sakshi (52kg) and Manisha Moun (57kg), however, were unsuccessful in their quarterfinal matches and bowed out of the competition. Jasmine also lost her 60kg quarterfinal bout to Colombia’s Paola Valdez and is out of the medal round.

In the heavyweight (plus 81kg) India’s Nupur lost to Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan 3-4.

